GM cutting hundreds of jobs as it looks to reduce costs

February 28, 2023 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N is cutting hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs as it looks to cut costs, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The global reductions are in the "low hundreds," the person said.

GM Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said in a letter to employees on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is "committed to $2 billion in cost savings in the next two years, which we’ll find by reducing corporate expenses, overhead, and complexity in all our products."

The cuts were reported earlier by the Detroit News.

