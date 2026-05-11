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GM Is Cutting Up To 600 IT Jobs During A Workforce Restructuring

May 11, 2026 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) is letting go of around 500 to 600 salaried staff in its IT department as the carmaker reshapes its workforce to save on costs.

The layoffs started Monday, mainly impacting workers in Austin and Warren, as reported. The company explained that these cuts are part of its plan to revamp IT operations and better prepare for future demands.

At the end of last year, GM had about 68,000 salaried employees globally, with around 47,000 of those based in the U.S.

Even with the job losses, GM is still on the lookout for tech talent. They currently have dozens of IT job openings, including positions focused on AI, motorsports, and self-driving vehicle development.

In recent years, GM has frequently adjusted its salaried workforce to match changing business priorities and skill requirements. Back in October, for example, they cut more than 200 positions in computer-aided design engineering due to market conditions.

These latest layoffs are part of a broader trend among major automakers to streamline operations while continuing to invest in advanced software, AI, and vehicle technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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