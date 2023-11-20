News & Insights

US Markets
GM

GM Cruise cofounder, senior exec Dan Kan quits day after CEO exit

Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

November 20, 2023 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by Greg Bensinger for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 5, 6

Nov 20 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.N Cruise co-founder and chief product officer Daniel Kan has resigned, the company told Reuters on Monday, a day after Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt quit.

A spokesperson for Cruise said Kan announced his resignation over a Slack message. The company offered no other details.

The new exit comes at a tumultuous time for self-driving taxi maker Cruise, which is undergoing a safety review of its U.S. fleet, which led Vogt to resign on Sunday.

Vogt, 38, offered little in the way of explanation, stating simply "I have resigned from my position" in an email to staff viewed by Reuters on Sunday.

Cruise's woes are also a setback for an industry dependent on public trust and the cooperation of regulators. The unit had in recent months touted ambitious plans to expand to more cities, offering fully autonomous taxi rides.

Vogt's resignation came after GM and the board at Cruise increased their scrutiny of its leadership.

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama Editing by Chris Reese)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.