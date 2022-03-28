GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

US Markets
March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Monday Steve Hill, the head of the automaker's No. 1 selling Chevrolet brand, will lead a new Commercial Growth Strategies organization that includes fleet and retail vehicle sales operations.

The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market, the Detroit-based automaker said.

Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said.

Last month, the automaker had said it will speed up launches of new electric vehicles, and noted that investments in technology will take priority over richer profits next year.

Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell, GM Canada's president and managing director.

Bell will be replaced by Marissa West, GM executive chief engineer, Global Mid-Size Truck, Medium Duty Truck and Van. All the appointments are to take effect from April 1, the company added.

