GM Is Cranking Up U.S. Investments Again. This Time, It's Great News.

Key Points

Investors might be concerned about big investments after they led to massive write-offs.

These newest investments bring less uncertainty and higher profitability.

GM's redesigned full-size pickups will help boost margins as fresh product sells with fewer incentives.

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It was only about five years ago that General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced to the world that it would invest $35 billion in electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) development and infrastructure.

While many investors applauded the future-looking move, that was soon replaced with regret. Shifting consumer demand, changing government policies, and an aggressive scaleback of those EV ambitions led to billions in EV-related write-downs and charges for the automaker.

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Well, GM is cranking up some U.S. investments again, except this time the price tag is much less frightening, and its purpose is much more important for near-term profits.

Preparing for moneymakers

The more significant recent announcement was that GM is committing an additional $300 million to increase capacity for transmission production at a plant near Detroit -- in addition to a $300 million investment in the same plant announced late last year. GM also announced it would double its original $40 million investment to boost transmission production at a plant in Ohio.

But the picture will become a little clearer about why investors should be excited. GM is also investing $505 million in its propulsion plant in Ontario, where the factory will build next-generation V8 engines for pickups and SUVs. Lastly, GM recently said it would spend $150 million at a metal-casting plant in Michigan to increase casting production for sixth-generation V8 engines that will power the Chevrolet Corvette and full-size pickups.

General Motors noted it has invested more than $6 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 2025, including investments to gear up for the production of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups this year.

What investors love

One thing that investors love is higher margins, which lead to juicy profits. But one thing investors dislike is uncertainty. GM's moves combine the two in a positive way, as one thing investors and analysts know is that full-size trucks are highly profitable and drive strong profits for Detroit automakers.

It's not much of a secret anymore, but full-size trucks cost only marginally more to produce than a mainstream sedan yet can carry price tags that reach into luxury-vehicle territory. There's also a little more to it, because the reality in the automotive industry is that redesigned vehicles and a broader, fresher lineup of products sell better and require fewer margin-eating incentives to sell.

What it all means

Investors might cringe when they see headlines about billion-dollar investments, fearing they could turn out as poorly as EV investments have in the near term. But GM's latest investments all play a key role in the automaker's arguably most important vehicles, the Silverado and Sierra, and these announcements come with far less uncertainty and a much lower investment cost. GM is cranking up U.S. investments again, but this time it's great news because it's going to drive high-margin vehicle sales growth while investors wait for the EV market to enter a more profitable era.

Should you buy stock in General Motors right now?

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Daniel Miller has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.