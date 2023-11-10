GM China JV to recall 1.13 mln Buicks, Chevrolets, Cadillacs over safety risk

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.N Chinese joint venture with SAIC Motor 600104.SS (SAIC-GM) plans to recall over 1.13 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac cars, China's market regulator said on Friday.

The recall is due to weak humidity resistance of fuel pump control units that could lead to abnormal functioning and, under extreme circumstances, loss of power during driving, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

Among the 1,134,085 cars to be recalled in batches from May 31, 2024, are 611,260 Buicks, 195,819 Chevrolets and 327,006 Cadillacs.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

