GM CEO to discuss future of EV charging with Musk on Twitter

June 8 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Twitter she will discuss the future of EV charging with Tesla TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Thursday.

Musk said on Twitter, "Thank goodness! North America will have a way better connector for charging cars than rest of world." GM shares rose 2% in after-hours trading.

Barra will hold a Twitter Spaces discussion, she wrote.

Musk acquired Twitter last year.

Ford F.N CEO Jim Farley held a similar discussion with Musk on Twitter last month announcing the No. 2 U.S. automaker had reached agreement with Tesla to allow its electric vehicle owners to gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America in early 2024.

Farley told CNBC last month that GM and other automakers are going to "have a big choice to make" in selecting between Tesla's EV chargers and the Combined Charging System (CCS).

