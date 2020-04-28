Markets
GM CEO Mary Barra's FY19 Total Pay Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co.'s (GM) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra earned $21.63 million as total compensation in fiscal 2019, according to a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

This was slightly lower than fiscal 2018's total compensation of $21.87 million.

GM's fiscal 2019 earnings were down, heavily impacted by strike in the third and fourth quarters.

In 2019, Barra received salary of $2.1 million, stock awards of $12.14 million and option awards of $3.53 million, among others.

Dhivya Suryadevara, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, earned $6.77 million in fiscal 2019, up from $5.51 million last year, and Mark Reuss, President, earned $8.18 million, up from $7.36 million a year ago.

