GM cancels two shifts at Lansing plant following Canadian trucking protests

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Thursday it was forced to cancel two production shifts at a plant in Michigan where it builds sport utility vehicles after Canadian trucking protests.

The automaker said it had canceled a shift on Wednesday and a shift Thursday at its Lansing Delta Township plant. Both Ford Motor Co F.N and Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday they had been forced to halt some operations because of supply chain disruptions stemming from protests that have snarled traffic at a key bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

