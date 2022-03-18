GM buys SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in Cruise for $2.1 bln

March 18 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Friday it has entered into a deal with SoftBank Vision Fund and its affiliates to acquire the fund's ownership stake in GM Cruise Holdings LLC for $2.1 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.