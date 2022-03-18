GM buys SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in Cruise for $2.1 bln
March 18 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Friday it has entered into a deal with SoftBank Vision Fund and its affiliates to acquire the fund's ownership stake in GM Cruise Holdings LLC for $2.1 billion.
