GM backtracks, will pay striking union workers' healthcare coverage after all

DETROIT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Thursday backtracked on its decision not to pay for the healthcare coverage of its striking United Auto Workers union workers, citing confusion around the issue, a company spokesman said.

"Given the confusion around what was happening, we chose to work with our providers to ensure that the benefits would remain fully in place," GM spokesman Jim Cain said.

The UAW had accused GM of blindsiding them with the decision to drop coverage during the strike, and some workers had claimed they could not pay their medical bills as a result.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

