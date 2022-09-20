GM backs setting tough emissions targets for 2030

Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said Tuesday it backed establishing tougher federal emissions standards to help ensure at least 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emission models.

The largest U.S. automaker and the Environmental Defense Fund released a series of joint recommendations to boost EVs as the Environmental Protection Agency develops proposed requirements from the 2027 model year through at least 2030. GM and EDF said the new EPA standards "should help to ensure at least 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emissions vehicles and consistent with eliminating tailpipe pollution from new passenger vehicles by 2035."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

