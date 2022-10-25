Markets
GM

GM Backs FY22 Earnings View - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher third-quarter results, Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) on Tuesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance, saying that demand continues to be strong for GM products.

For the year, the company continues to expect net income of between $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion, and earnings per share between $5.76 and $6.76. On an adjusted basis, EBIT is still expected between $13.0 billion and $15.0 billion, and earnings per share between $6.50 and $7.50.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular