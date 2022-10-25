GM Backs FY22 Earnings View - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher third-quarter results, Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) on Tuesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance, saying that demand continues to be strong for GM products.

For the year, the company continues to expect net income of between $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion, and earnings per share between $5.76 and $6.76. On an adjusted basis, EBIT is still expected between $13.0 billion and $15.0 billion, and earnings per share between $6.50 and $7.50.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.