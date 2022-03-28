US Markets
GM appoints Scott Bell to lead its Chevrolet brand

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Monday it has appointed Scott Bell as the vice president of Global Chevrolet.

Bell, currently president and managing director of GM Canada, will move to the United States and lead the Chevrolet brand, the Detroit-based automaker said.

