GM Appoints Delta Air Lines Executive Paul Jacobson As CFO

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) said that it has appointed Paul Jacobson as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective December 1.

Jacobson, 48, has been serving as chief financial officer of Delta Air Lines Inc, since 2012. He joined Delta as a financial analyst in 1997, and held several positions there, including serving as senior vice president and treasurer.

John Stapleton, General Motors acting chief financial officer since August 31, will continue as North America chief financial officer, a position he has held since January 2014.

Separately, Delta Air Lines confirmed that Jacobson will depart Delta effective November 15 to join General Motors as chief financial officer.

