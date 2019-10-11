US Markets

GM appeals direct to employees as strike losses pile up

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SHEPARDSON

General Motors Co took the unusual step of appealing directly to employees in a blog post on Friday that laid out the terms of its latest offer aimed at ending a month-long strike.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N took the unusual step of appealing directly to employees in a blog post on Friday that laid out the terms of its latest offer aimed at ending a month-long strike.

While emphasising GM's commitment to the collective bargaining process, the letter, signed by Executive Vice-President for Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson, circumvents United Auto Workers (UAW) leadership and points to frustration at a lack of progress on ending a conflict that has already cost the company more than $1 billion.

"The strike has been hard on you, your families, our communities, the Company, our suppliers and dealers," it read, saying the latest offer increased compensation and promised a path to full-time jobs for temporary workers.

"We have advised the Union that it’s critical that we get back to producing quality vehicles for our customers. (...) Our offer builds on the winning formula we have all benefitted from over the past several years."

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular