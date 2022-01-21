GM Announces New Cadillac Escalade V-Series With Supercharged LT4 V8

(RTTNews) - Legacy carmaker, General Motors Company (GM) has announced a new V-engine SUV variant of its luxury brand Cadillac. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-series, while looking the same on the outside with the regular variants, is going to churn out a significantly greater amount of power due to the powerful V8 engine.

The company has not yet announced the specifications of the car but the exhaust note that it has posted on its Twitter handle guarantees a combustion engine when most other companies are going full electric. The sound, a "roar", resembles the extravagantly powerful sports vehicles of the world. Cadillac is going to post more updates on Saturday, as per reports.

It will be powered by a 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 from its sedan cousin, CT5-V Blackwing, and C7 Corvette Z06. The Blackwing engine will generate 668 horses and 659 foot-pounds of unadulterated torque. The current V8 Escalade generates around 420 hp but experts think that the new vehicle will top its present variant with ease. Experts expect the engine to be detuned to suit the SUV. The truck is also going to have a 10-speed auto gearbox.

Among other features, the quad-pipe exhaust system is also going to contribute to the performance of the truck while replicating the menacing growl of supercharged sports cars. Cadillac is also adding a new high-performance braking system to harness the power. Cadillac said, "With nearly two decades of racing-inspired prowess, the V-Series designation is reserved for vehicles that encompass the peak of Cadillac performance, bold, distinguished design, and innovative technology."

To stay on track to become a completely electric vehicle company by 2035, as promised, GM is also going to launch the truck's EV variant in 2025 which is going to coexist with the gasoline variant. The company expects the pricing to start at $90,000. Given the pricing tradition of the brand, the top model is going to cost much more than that.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.