GM and UAW union to continue talks on Monday

Rama Venkat Reuters
Joseph White Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday after they were unable to agree on a contract over the weekend, the union said.

"The parties worked all weekend addressing the complex issues before them, but have not reached a tentative agreement yet. Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement," UAW said on Sunday.

UAW members went on strike at GM on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker's profit and protection of their healthcare benefits.

