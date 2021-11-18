GM aims to tackle chip shortage with new designs made in North America

Nov 18 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N aims to tackle the global semiconductor shortage with new designs built in North America, President Mark Reuss said on Thursday.

Reuss told an investor conference GM is working with seven chip suppliers on three new families of microcontrollers that will reduce the number of unique chips by 95% on future vehicles.

The supplier partners include Qualcomm QCOM.O, STM STM.BN, TSMC TGLL.UL, Renesas 6723.T, NXP NXPI.O, Infineon IFXGn.DE and ON Semi ON.O, he said.

Most of GM's future investment in the new microcontroller families "will flow to the U.S. and Canada," Reuss said.

