GM agrees to boost wages 8.5% at major Mexico plant, union says

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors has agreed to raise wages 8.5% in a new collective contract for its production hub in the central Mexican city of Silao, the plant's new union SINTTIA said on Thursday.

SINTTIA became the first independent union at the plant in one of the first union elections under a new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which seeks to reduce the vast wage gap between U.S. and Mexican workers. GM declined to provide details on the contract deal.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

