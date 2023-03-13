GM agrees to 10% pay increase at Mexico pickups plant - union

(Adds details on pay raise; context)

By Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) -

U.S. automaker General Motors has agreed to hike salaries by 10% this year at its largest Mexico factory, the local union said on Monday, making for one of the biggest recent raises in the sector in Mexico.

The increase, at GM's pickup truck plant in the central city of Silao, will go into effect for one year as of March 25 and tops last year's deal for 8.5% pay raises, said the Silao union, SINTTIA.

"This overcomes the two-digit barrier that has not been reached in the automotive industry in many years," SINTTIA said in a statement.

It added that the above inflation increase, as well as other benefits, will help workers recover purchasing power.

GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Workers at GM's Silao plant

elected SINTTIA

in February 2022 after ousting their long-time labor representatives, hoping the new union would fight for better pay and conditions.

In other recent salary deals in Mexico, automakers agreed to raise pay 9.4% at Audi, 9% at Volkswagen and 9% at Nissan Motor Co Ltd . (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham) ((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO GM/ (UPDATE 1)

