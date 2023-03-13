US Markets
GM

GM agrees to 10% pay increase at Mexico pickups plant - union

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

March 13, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters ->

(Adds details on pay raise; context)

By Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) -

U.S. automaker General Motors has agreed to hike salaries by 10% this year at its largest Mexico factory, the local union said on Monday, making for one of the biggest recent raises in the sector in Mexico.

The increase, at GM's pickup truck plant in the central city of Silao, will go into effect for one year as of March 25 and tops last year's deal for 8.5% pay raises, said the Silao union, SINTTIA.

"This overcomes the two-digit barrier that has not been reached in the automotive industry in many years," SINTTIA said in a statement.

It added that the above inflation increase, as well as other benefits, will help workers recover purchasing power.

GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Workers at GM's Silao plant

elected SINTTIA

in February 2022 after ousting their long-time labor representatives, hoping the new union would fight for better pay and conditions.

In other recent salary deals in Mexico, automakers agreed to raise pay 9.4% at Audi, 9% at Volkswagen and 9% at Nissan Motor Co Ltd . (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham) ((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO GM/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.