GM 2022 Vehicle Deliveries In U.S. Up 3%

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) delivered 2.27 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, up by about 3% over 2021, including an about 41% increase during the fourth quarter of 2022.

GM said it plans to build on this momentum in North America in 2023, growing EV market share with nine EV models on sale, including the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which was the bestselling mainstream EV series in the third and fourth quarter. The company expects Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV production to increase to more than 70,000 units this year to meet strong global demand.

GM's first Ultium-dedicated assembly plant - Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck - slated to resume production this month. GMC HUMMER EV SUV is planned to launch mid-2023.

BrightDrop Zevo 600 production is underway at CAMI, Canada's first full-scale EV plant, with Zevo 400 manufacturing slated to begin later this year.

Production of the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon midsize pickups is slated to begin early this year.

Chevrolet and GMC is set to launch new 2024 Silverado HD and Sierra HD models in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.