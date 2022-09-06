GlycoMimetics Says Edwin Rock Joins As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) announced Tuesday that Edwin Rock has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Rock brings nearly two decades of biopharmaceutical clinical development experience, most recently serving as CMO for Partner Therapeutics, a privately-held commercial stage biotech.

Prior to Partner Therapeutics, as Vice President of Clinical Research at Macrogenics, Rock was clinical project leader for the first cycle approval of a successful biologics license application of margetuximab, an immune-optimized anti-HER2 antibody.

He previously served in clinical development leadership roles at Astex Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka, and GSK leading clinical trial programs for drug candidates across hematology and oncology.

Early in his career, he was a Medical Officer in oncology drug review at the U.S. FDA, as well as Vice President at Leerink Swann and Company, where he performed buyside analysis of the biotechnology sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.