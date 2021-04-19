GlycoMimetics' (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Has Reduced 85% In The Past Three Years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), who have seen the share price tank a massive 85% over a three year period. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

GlycoMimetics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:GLYC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

A Different Perspective

GlycoMimetics shareholders are up 1.6% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 9% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GlycoMimetics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for GlycoMimetics that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

