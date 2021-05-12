GlycoMimetics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLYC) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has not performed well recently and CEO Rachel King will probably need to up their game. At the upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Rachel King Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$115m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.4m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 11% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$576k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$1.1m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that GlycoMimetics, Inc. pays Rachel King north of the industry median. What's more, Rachel King holds US$1.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$576k US$559k 24% Other US$1.8m US$2.1m 76% Total Compensation US$2.4m US$2.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. It's interesting to note that GlycoMimetics pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at GlycoMimetics, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, GlycoMimetics, Inc. has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly. In the last year, its revenue is down 75%.

The lack of EPS growth is certainly uninspiring. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has GlycoMimetics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few GlycoMimetics, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -88% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for GlycoMimetics that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from GlycoMimetics, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

