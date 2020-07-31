GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Operator

Good morning, and thank you all for joining GlycoMimetics Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Shari Annes of Investor Relations Group at GlycoMimetics. Please go ahead.

Shari Annes -- Founder

Thank you. Good morning. Today, we will review our accomplishments and financial results for the second quarter of 2020. The press release we issued this morning is available on the Company's website at www.glycomimetics.com, under the Investors tab. This call is being recorded. A dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

Joining me on the call today from GlycoMimetics are Rachel King, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Hahn, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Helen Thackray; our Senior VP of Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer.

We will start today's call with comments from Rachel, and after that, Brian will provide an overview of the Company's financial position. We'll then open the call for Q&A, when Dr. Thackray, will be available to respond to your questions.

I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained on this call include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's product candidates, uproleselan, GMI-1359, GMI-1687 and rivipansel, as well as our other pipeline programs, and the potential impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's clinical programs, operations and cash burn.

Such statements represent management's judgment and intention as of today and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. GlycoMimetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. For information concerning the risk factors that could affect the Company, please refer to GlycoMimetics' filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or on the GlycoMimetics' website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rachel.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Shari, and thank you all for joining our call this morning. Just as I began our last call, I would like to say that the entire team hopes that you and your families remain healthy in the face of the myriad of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here at GlycoMimetics, we've continued our work largely from our homes with minimal disruption to our operations. Although, we are happy to report that our scientists have been able to return to our labs on a staggered basis, all in compliance with CDC and Maryland state guidelines. We're diligently coordinating our activities to maintain ongoing business operations.

Let me begin by saying that the second quarter was a busy and productive one for us. Enrollment continued in our pivotal Phase 3 registration trial, evaluating uproleselan in relapsed/refractory AML. The enrollment rate for the quarter was such that we are maintaining our prior guidance. We expect completion of enrollment in the second half of 2021. We also saw a steady progress in our collaborative multi-center registration trial with the National Cancer Institute or NCI, where uproleselan is being studied in newly diagnosed elderly AML patients who are fit for intensive chemotherapy.

With respect to rivipansel, we believe our additional analysis of efficacy data represent an opportunity to reassess the potential viability of this drug. We now plan to explore with the FDA whether there's a path forward for this drug as a candidate for treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis or VOC in sickle cell disease.

We will now comment on each of these achievements and cover several other highlights as well. First, update on uproleselan. We did see an initial slowing in enrollment in our company-sponsored AML trial during the early days of the COVID pandemic. However, enrollment rates recovered well and accordingly we are affirming our prior guidance, mainly that we expect to complete enrollment in the second half of 2021. We will continue to actively monitor the ongoing impact of the pandemic on patients enrollment and study progress. But, clearly, enthusiasm for our trial among clinicians continues to be high, again, underscoring uproleselan's potential to provide benefit across a host of clinical endpoints. These include improving chemotherapy outcomes and ameliorating some of the serious adverse events of intensive cytotoxic chemotherapy.

Remember that there is a second registration trial now under way of uproleselan. This is being conducted by the National Cancer Institute and is treating patients with newly diagnosed AML. With this trial as well, I can report that accrual slowed during early days of the COVID pandemic, but sites are now actively enrolling again. As soon as the NCI publicly shares an update on that trial's enrollment, we'll provide that information to you.

While work in the clinic, both in our own relapsed/refractory AML trial and in our collaborative NCI trial continues to progress, I'd also like to call attention to the preclinical data that we presented at this year's first Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, or AACR. At that meeting, we presented animal data, that further support the potential of our compounds in the treatment of AML.

Specifically, co-targeting and inhibition of E-selectin, CXCR4 and FLT3 with GMI-1359 in combination with sorafenib was shown to protect normal hematopoiesis, that is blood cell formation, and more efficiently reduce leukemia burden compared to sorafenib alone. This resulted in extended survival in a patient-derived FLT3 mutated AML model. Preclinical data also address the opportunities in the setting of stem cell transplantation.

Additionally, new information was presented on the potential of transcriptome profiling to identify those tumor types in patients most likely to benefit from targeted E-selectin inhibition, a key mechanism of uproleselan and supportive of a biomarker-driven approach to treating patients with AML. Further analysis of E-selectin ligand glycosylation genes supports our belief in the prognostic importance of this gene expression signature in AML, highlighting the potential use of uproleselan in AML and other hematologic malignancies.

Let's now turn to rivipansel. We shared with you in our year-end call Pfizer's decision to return to GlycoMimetics its rights to rivipansel, our investigational drug for vaso-occlusive crisis or VOC in sickle cell disease. The transfer back to GlycoMimetics with these rights and licenses, the IND for the clinical development program and the entire data set for the Phase 3 RESET trial is now complete.

Over the past few months, we've been actively analyzing the Phase 3 data to determine if there is a potential path forward for this asset in sickle cell disease. We're committed not only to sharing the details of these analysis with the scientific community, but also to defining various potential options, if any, that could be available to us to carry rivipansel forward. Of particular note, in June, we were able to share the first data gleaned from in-depth analysis of the RESET study, including new data evaluating the primary efficacy endpoint. Specifically, patients treated with rivipansel within approximately 26 hours of onset of a vaso-occlusive crisis experienced statistically significant improvements and time to readiness for discharge compared to placebo. To remind you, the Phase 3 research trail evaluated 345 patients who were experiencing acute VOC and required hospitalization for treatment to patients ranged in age from six years to adults, with a mean age of 22 years.

The analysis showed the patients treated with rivipansel early in their acute painful episode experienced a statistically significant improvement on the primary efficacy endpoint with a p-value of 0.3, hazard ratio of 0.58, and median improvement compared to placebo of 56.3 hours. In other words, if treatment with rivipansel was initiated early, patients receiving rivipansel were ready for discharge over two days earlier than those patients randomized to placebo.

Since we're often asked, let me explain that the time to readiness for discharge endpoint was the endpoint specifically agreed to with the US FDA. It reflects achievement of multiple clinical criteria assessing healthcare utilization and the patients for medical improvement prior to leaving hospital, including no longer needing IV opioids, IV hydration or other related treatment. Equally important, we observed that patients treated with rivipansel showed a deep, rapid, sustained and statistically significant reduction in soluble E-selectin, an inflammatory biomarker of acute VOC. We believe this shows that rivipansel had its intended on-target biological effect. The effect observed on soluble E-selectin in this trial provides valuable insight into the mechanism for the improvement in the clinical criteria for discharge from the hospital observed in those patients treated early in their acute VOC.

Data from the RESET trial additionally demonstrate the favorable safety profile for rivipansel. Safety profile of rivipansel observed in this trial, as evaluated in the population with pediatric, adolescent and adult patients, bolsters the case for potential risk benefit value proposition, scraping rivipansel. We are exploring various options for the rivipansel in this acute treatment setting for which there are no approved drugs and to our knowledge no drugs currently in late-stage development. As part of that process, we intend to discuss these data with the FDA to determine what if any next steps could be taken to carry this program forward in acute VOC.

In the interim, the supportive efficacy analysis of the new biomarker data will be presented at the September meeting of the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research or FSCDR. FSCDR posted the abstracts on its website fscdr.org in mid-June and they're available for your review. We've also completed additional analysis on the Phase 3 RESET trial to further support the potential benefit rivipansel may provide in acute VOC. We hope to publish and/or present these new findings at upcoming medical meetings.

In addition to the rivipansel poster, an abstract containing data on GlycoMimetics' more selective and highly potent E-selectin antagonist, GMI-1687, has been accepted for an oral presentation by FSCDR for their September meeting. The GMI-1687 abstract includes data from our preclinical model, showing the drug candidates' potential as a subcutaneously administered treatment for VOC. With rivipansel now back in our own hands, GMI-1687 provides an opportunity for potential follow-on product with subcutaneous administration.

Prior to Pfizer's return of the rivipansel rights, we were prohibited from pursuing this molecule in sickle cell disease. IND enabling activities are now under way. And it's our belief that GMI-1687 could provide an opportunity for patients to be treated at home as soon as the acute pain of POC begins. The opportunity to do so could potentially abort the event before vascular coagulation of potential organ damage occur. Should we now know that early targeted E-selectin intervention can have an impact on acute VOC, this asset is uniquely suited to address that need.

Needless to say, it's an exciting time at GlycoMimetics. We have two pivotal programs progressing well in AML, rivipansel rights have returned and additional analysis completed. The plan to engage in discussions with FDA on rivipansel and our portfolio of novel glycomimetic drugs includes multiple candidates that are truly differentiated.

Now, I'd like to turn to Brian to review both the quarter's financial results and to provide his perspective on our financial situation. Brian?

Brian Hahn -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Thank you, Rachel. As of June 30, 2020, GlycoMimetics had cash and cash equivalents of $149.8 million as compared to $158.2 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company's research and development expenses decreased to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The Company's research and development expenses decreased to $22.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $24.8 million for the same period in 2019. The decreases were primarily due to a decrease in manufacturing and formulation expenses resulting from lower raw material costs, as the validation manufacturing batches were purchased in the prior year. The decreases were offset in part by higher clinical expenses as a result of the increased enrollment in the ongoing global Phase 3 clinical trial of uproleselan in individuals with relapsed refractory AML and the Phase 2/3 clinical trial being conducted by the National Cancer Institute. Contract research services, consulting and other costs were lower in 2020, as research activities were affected at outside universities and travel by research and development personnel was largely eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now turning to G&A expenses. General and administrative expenses increased to $4.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased to $8.7 million as compared to $7.1 million in the same period in 2019. Personnel-related expenses increased due to additional general and administrative headcount, annual salary adjustments awarded in the first quarter of 2020 and retention bonuses. Patent, legal fees, consulting and other professional expenses including director and officer's insurance premiums, increased as compared to 2019. Other general and administrative expenses decreased for both the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the same periods in 2019, due to lower travel expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I'll now turn the call back over to Rachel.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brian. Before opening up the call to your questions, I'd like to reiterate our confidence in the clinical pipeline and of course in our specialized glycomimetic chemistry platform. Our chemistry insights have fueled several innovations that we believe have the potential to improve the standard of care in AML and may do the same in sickle cell disease and other diseases as well.

And now, operator, please open the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Zegbeh Jallah with ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Zegbeh Jallah -- ROTH Capital Partners -- Analyst

Good morning, guys. Thanks for the very detailed update. Just had a quick question, actually, about the preclinical assay. Just wanted to get a sense of how you're prioritizing that, especially in the midst of COVID. Rachel, particularly since you mentioned, now you're staggering employees into the lab, so how are you prioritizing for current efforts? So, what's the key focus there?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Hi, Zegbeh. Good morning, and thanks for your question. So, our -- I want to answer that in two ways. We have, as you know, the preclinical assets that we've mentioned in the earnings call today and previously, it's specific with GMI-1687 and GMI-1359. And both of those are actually [Indecipherable] GMI-1359's questions in the clinic, but 1687, as the preclinical asset, is currently in IND-enabling studies. And what we're doing in the labs is actually work even -- even earlier to that, we're focusing on some of the more basic chemistry opportunities that we have to potentially develop even additional molecules, where we're focusing on the galectins. And we have compounds that target galectin-3 as well as compounds that target both galectin-3 and E-selectin. So we've got some very exciting novel compounds that we still haven't yet brought forward into advanced preclinical testing. So we're doing a lot of chemistry work and we're continuing to do evaluations in our assay group for activity of these and other molecules. So it's that type of activity that we're doing in the labs.

Zegbeh Jallah -- ROTH Capital Partners -- Analyst

Thank you. And then just a quick follow-up on the rivipansel. Just kind of wanted to know how you're planning to disseminate some of the additional post-hoc analysis that you plan to continue to do?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

So, in the normal course of our work, we typically present this data -- we submit this data in abstract to scientific meetings. And so, we'll continue to do that as we have the opportunity, as the meetings come up and as the abstracts are ready to be submitted, so I can't [Speech Overlap].

Zegbeh Jallah -- ROTH Capital Partners -- Analyst

We're looking forward to hear about next lapse on rivipansel.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, sure. Thanks. So just to clarify. I can't speak to specific meetings until -- obviously, until abstracts are accepted. But in the normal course of things, we would -- we would prepare those abstracts and submit them as the meetings come up.

Zegbeh Jallah -- ROTH Capital Partners -- Analyst

Perfect. Thank you.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Zegbeh.

Operator

And our next question is from Ed White with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

So, maybe, Rachel, just -- I don't know if I missed it, but last quarter you had mentioned that GMI-1359 Phase 1 study was halted. Can you give us an update on that if that study currently enrolling patients? And then, also just for a timeline update on both GMI-1687 and rivipansel, can you give us any thoughts on GMI-1687, the timing of an IND filing, and then for rivipansel, any thoughts on when you were going to meet with the FDA? And once you meet with the FDA, you schedule a meeting with the FDA, would you be alerting investors to that event? Thanks.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I'm sure. So with respect to GMI-1359, yes, that trial was put on hold in the early days of the pandemic. And we do expect that will be able to start enrolling patients again soon, very soon in that study. Unlike our AML trial, that study is not specifically treating -- it's not sit quite on top of the standard of care the way the AML trial is. And so we don't see the acute need to treat those patients where AML patients are currently need to be enrolled and treated acutely.

In terms of the GMI-1687 timeline, as we were describing, under the agreement that we have with Pfizer, we actually were not able to develop any other of our compounds for sickle cell disease, including GMI-1687. Now that the rights are back, we are initiating the IND-enabling studies for GMI-1687. And as we have a timeline for that, we will make that now. But we have not specifically announced yet when we'll be starting -- when we'll be anticipating filing the IND for that, but we will let you know when we have a more tangible plan for that.

And as far as rivipansel goes, we do intend to meet with the FDA. We've not -- we would not expect to initiate this or to announce the specific date of an FDA meeting. But we would give any guidance that we can once we have information from the FDA. As you'd expect those conversations are iterative, they take place over time. So we don't expect that there's going to be a specific moment where we're able to say, now we have the meeting, we have a particular specific set of guidance, but rather than over time we would expect that we'd be able to have ongoing conversations with the agency that, that would clarify their guidance. Helen, would you like to add anything to that?

Helen Thackray -- Senior Vice-President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer

I think -- thank you, Rachel. I think this -- in terms of the FDA guidance for rivipansel, I fully agree. I have nothing further to add. I would also just note for the GMI-1359 trial, in GMI-1359, this -- as Rachel said, this is a trial that is in the outpatient setting. It's not in the acute treatment setting. But assessing for pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, we're looking for dosing information to inform readiness for Phase 2 and that is an elective treatment setting for patients and so, at the point that patients are being accepted back into the clinic, we would expect that, that study would be enrolling. We are expecting that, as Rachel said, to restart our experience here.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Great. Thank you. And maybe just a question for Brian. Brian, can you give us any thoughts on cash runway? And then also how much do you have left in the ATM facility? Thank you.

Brian Hahn -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

So current cash runway now gets us about mid-second -- middle of the second half of '22. ATM has about $60 million left on that in the program.

Ed White -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ed.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Biren Amin with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe I'll just focus on rivipansel for my Q&A. I guess, in terms of this analysis, in addition to the time to administration of rivipansel from the onset of the VOC, did you look at any other subgroup variables to see if there were any differences or not across the primary and secondary endpoints?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Biren. Thanks for your question. I guess, we have those, if have not disclosed anything beyond what's in the abstract that was made public in June. So we may have further comments about that going forward. But the data that was disclosed in the abstract is the extent of the data disclosure at this point.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Got it. And then, I guess, Rachel, how is the 26.4 hour cut-off established? Was that, I guess, the pre-specified time point that you looked at or was that done post-hoc?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Let me defer that to Helen.

Helen Thackray -- Senior Vice-President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer

Thank you, Rachel. And good morning. So the 26.4 hours was not pre-specified, it was determined in further additional analysis after the initial reporting top line data. It was, however, the first quartile of duration of time seen across the range of patients from onset of pain to initiation of study drug. So it is a crisp interval to report in first quartile. It's not an arbitrary interval, and I would think that's an important point.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

And as it relates to this cohort, did you also see any benefits on the secondary outcomes like time to discharge for example or IV opioid consumption?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Again, that was not disclosed in the abstract that's been made public so far.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Well, thanks for taking my question.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Stephen Wiley with Stifel. Your line is open.

Stephen Wiley -- Stifel -- Analyst

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe just to piggyback a little bit up of Biren's last question, have you guys looked at all at the prior Phase 2 study to see just whether or not patients receiving treatment within short order of experiencing VOC showed a similar type of benefit as was described in the retrospective analysis?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, Steve, that's a great question. And I think that's the kind of analysis that the Company is in the process of performing. But we have not disclosed anything further than what was in that abstract.

Stephen Wiley -- Stifel -- Analyst

Okay. And then, just given that you're going to -- or given that you're potentially narrowing the window of treatment opportunity here, do you think that you could maximize the commercial opportunity with a drug like rivipansel requiring acute care administration? Or do you think that this opportunity then kind of really best positions itself for something like GMI-1687?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think the opportunity in rivipansel could be substantial, because remember that the current guidance it's given to sickle cell patients is that they stay home and delay seeking care in the hospital treating themselves with oral pain relief as long as they possibly can. So it could represent a change in the treatment paradigm, a change in the way people think about giving guidance to sickle cell patients, if they were to be encouraged to seek treatment more quickly.

And in that context and I think could potentially have a drug like rivipansel delivered in the outpatient setting earlier in crisis. So it's not that the drug would be limited to, let's say, a quarter of patients, but rather one would encourage any patient suffering from VOC to go in to seek treatment earlier. So I do think there's an opportunity potentially if this were to go through the various stages of evaluation that we described. The potential for rivipansel too, in fact, address an important need in the acute setting. And, Helen, maybe you could comment more on that?

Helen Thackray -- Senior Vice-President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer

Yes, I think one thing that is interesting is the first quartile reported, the 26.4 hours, is in fact a day after onset of pain. We would expect that in the real-world setting, patients would be coming in at the point that they need to have their pain treated. We would expect to also perhaps in the clinical trial setting that it might take a little bit longer to initiate treatment after presentation to the hospital because of the processes that need to be administered for participation in the clinical trial.

So in the real-world setting, I think there is a very real potential for treatment for patients to be treated relatively early and that it provides an opportunity for treatment, no matter what the agent is, so whether it's IV with rivipansel, whether it's subcutaneous with GMI-1687, I think the opportunity to give patients an effective agent early in the course of the VOC is there and it is similar potential regardless of the agent. Our opportunity with rivipansel is to assess whether there is a potential for the rivipansel to be used in this way, and that's the discussion -- we refer back to the discussion that we intend to have with FDA.

Stephen Wiley -- Stifel -- Analyst

Great. Thanks a lot for taking my questions.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Thank you, Steve.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Boris Peaker with Cowen. Your line is open.

Cynthia -- Cowen -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. Good morning. This is Cynthia on for Boris. Just curious regarding enrollment for uproleselan, can you provide a little bit of context to the enrollment dynamics between Q1 and Q2? And do you see an increase in enrollment or just return to baseline? And finally, I appreciate [Phonetic], no one really knows, but are you anticipating a slowdown in the fall?

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry, I didn't understand your question. Were you saying comparing Q1 to Q2?

Cynthia -- Cowen -- Analyst

Correct. The enrollment dynamics, correct.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Helen could you speak to that?

Helen Thackray -- Senior Vice-President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer

Yes, sure. So we have seen very high interest for enrolling on this trial with the investigators from the sites involved in the trial. We have seen that they have identified uproleselan in the Phase 3 trial is something they want to offer to their patients and there's been a brisk uptake in terms of site starting on the trial and then enrolling patients once they are active on the trial. That has not changed over the course of the pandemic and the differences between Q1 and Q2. So the interest is there that a deliberate offering trial to patients when the center is open to running a clinical trial. And the only thing that has changed really is the -- a number of hospitals that had limited their clinical trial participation at the point of the highest pace of patients coming in, in their own hospital, a response to the pandemic.

I would reiterate that we have a global clinical trial with the uproleselan Phase 3 and that gives us the opportunity to have centers open and actively enrolling across the world. That means that any impact of the pandemic on an individual hospital's ability to continue regular clinical trial activities is limited to that hospital. And when there is a region that's more effective, there are the regions that have been less effective, and that has allowed us to maintain a fairly continued list of ongoing enrollment across the globe with individual hospitals responding to the pandemic locally, as they need to. So I think what we're seeing and reporting to you now is that the enrollment has continued and there has been some briskness to that enrollment. It's allowed us to keep our guidance for closure of the trial to be the same.

Cynthia -- Cowen -- Analyst

All right. Great. Thank you for taking our questions.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions. I'll now turn the call back over to Rachel King for closing remarks.

Rachel K. King -- Chief Executive Officer

Great, thanks very much. Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for your questions and for taking the time to listen to our call.

Operator

