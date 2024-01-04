News & Insights

Markets
GLYC

GlycoMimetics' GMI-1687 Meets Primary Goal In Phase 1a Study

January 04, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Thursday said the Phase 1a study of its drug candidate GMI-1687 met its primary goal.

In the Phase 1a study, healthy volunteers were randomized to receive either GMI-1687 or placebo. The study met its primary and secondary endpoints of safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Further, there were no dose limiting toxicities or safety signals.

GMI-1687 is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on sickle cell disease (SCD), the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLYC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.