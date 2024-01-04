GlycoMimetics' GMI-1687 Meets Primary Goal In Phase 1a Study

(RTTNews) - GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Thursday said the Phase 1a study of its drug candidate GMI-1687 met its primary goal.

In the Phase 1a study, healthy volunteers were randomized to receive either GMI-1687 or placebo. The study met its primary and secondary endpoints of safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Further, there were no dose limiting toxicities or safety signals.

GMI-1687 is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on sickle cell disease (SCD), the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.