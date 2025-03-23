GLYCOMIMETICS Earnings Preview: Recent $GLYC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GLYCOMIMETICS ($GLYC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
GLYCOMIMETICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of GLYCOMIMETICS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 8,589,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,451,551
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,344,600
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 5,091,231 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,267,716
- VR ADVISER, LLC added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $747,000
- SIREN, L.L.C. removed 1,965,114 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $489,313
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,413,402 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,937
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 804,342 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $135,933
