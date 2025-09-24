GLW's Diverse Portfolio Fuels Customer Growth: Will it Drive Revenues?

Corning Incorporated GLW is benefiting from strong customer growth across multiple end markets. The company’s client base includes prominent industry leaders such as Apple, Samsung, Broadcom, Lumen, AT&T Inc. T and several others.



Corning is witnessing healthy traction in the consumer electronics segment. Apple, Inc. AAPL is set to invest $2.5 billion to develop all of iPhone and Apple Watch’s cover glass in Corning’s Kentucky manufacturing facilities. The investment is part of Apple’s broader strategy, a $600 billion multiyear investment plan in the United States. GLW is steadily expanding its Kentucky facility to create the most advanced glass production line and match Apple’s requirements. Apple’s competitor and another major smartphone manufacturer, Samsung, has also deployed Corning’s most advanced Gorilla Glass across its flagship smartphones. The company’s comprehensive client base also includes prominent players like OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi and others.



Major telecom company Lumen has accelerated the deployment of its network infrastructure in the United States. The company is leveraging Corning’s next-generation fiber optic cable in the venture. AT&T is also utilizing Corning’s next-generation fiber, cable and connectivity solutions to support its fiber network expansion across the United States. Corning has also entered into a multi-year collaboration with semiconductor giant Broadcom, Inc. AVGO. Broadcom is set to integrate GLW’s optical components for Broadcom’s Bailly CPO system. This will allow Broadcom to match the fast-growing connectivity and power efficiency requirements of large-scale AI Clusters.



Its U.S.-made solar products are also gaining solid market traction. T1 Energy Inc. recently opted to deploy Corning’s solar components to boost the reliability of its solar supply chain with U.S.-made solar components.



Corning has a strong manufacturing footprint in the United States and it has been steadily expanding its U.S. manufacturing capacity. The company is now reaping the benefits of this strategy. Amid growing geopolitical volatility and trade uncertainties several companies are looking to source domestically produced components to reduce supply chain uncertainty.

Other Tech Companies Benefiting From a Diverse Portfolio

Jabil, Inc.’s JBL focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. The company’s target that “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable. Despite weakness in the network, electric vehicle and renewable energy end markets, Jabil is benefiting from strength in AI data center infrastructure, capital equipment and warehouse automation markets. Such diversifications increase reliability of Jabil’s earnings and revenues, thereby driving returns for investors in the long haul.



International Business Machines Corporation IBM also boasts a comprehensive portfolio. Its leading-edge innovations, hybrid cloud and AI solutions are utilized by clients across 175 countries in the world. IBM has a strong presence across multiple industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, retail and more. IBM’s Consulting business is benefiting from growing digital transformation initiative. Higher demand for hybrid and distributed infrastructure is driving growth in the infrastructure segment. Growth in Software, Consulting and Infrastructure is offsetting weakness in the Financing segment.

GLW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Corning shares have surged 81.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 84.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 29.46 forward earnings, lower than 33.18 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 5.11% year over Year to $2.47 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have moved up 5.88% to $2.88.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Corning currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.