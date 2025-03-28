GLW Unveils AI Data Center Infrastructure Solutions: Stock to Gain?

Corning Incorporated GLW recently announced the launch of GlassWorks AI solutions, a comprehensive product suit tailored to support fiber densification with network planning, designing and deployment in AI-native data centers. High bandwidth-intensive AI-native applications across industries have become a critical component in digital transformation. This has led to a surge in AI workloads in data centers. However, efficient handling of this surge in workloads requires high-performance computing and dense fiber optic networks in data centers.



Supporting increasingly large clusters of graphical processing units and network systems is a challenging endeavor for operators. Expanding the infrastructure to accommodate the rising capacity will need a substantial upfront investment. Moreover, ensuring simple and fast network installation to accelerate time to market is also critical.



Corning’s GlassWorks AI solutions include customized data center products that effectively address these issues. Corning’s portfolio offerings include high-density cables such as Contour Flow Cable. With a smaller diameter, the cable offers enhanced bend resilience, making it perfectly suitable for high-density deployments.



The cable’s compact and innovative design allows for fitting the double fiber into existing cable diameters. This enables the expansion of data center capacity without substantial changes in infrastructure, ensuring cost efficiency. Owing to lower diameter and higher fiber densification, the cable also enables an approximately 27% reduction in carbon footprint. The product’s higher fiber count with readily accessible color-coded and finger peelable subunits reduces cable preparation time by about 30%, accelerating installation.



Cutting-edge optical hardware and MMC-based connector assemblies effectively facilitate 36 times more fiber connections within a data center rack unit. This is a massive upgrade compared to a traditional LC connector. To ensure seamless integration, Corning will also offer comprehensive network planning and support. The GlassWorks AI portfolio will empower data center operators to accommodate the increasing density of GPU clusters with efficient optical connectivity infrastructure.

Will This Product Launch Drive GLW’s Share Performance?

The use of generative AI applications is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years. Per an IDC report, investment in generative AI applications is expected to reach $143 billion by 2027 with five year compound annual growth rate of 73.3%. . Backed by its decades of expertise in material sciences, Corning is developing state-of-the-art products to expand its portfolio and open up new opportunities in the generative AI domain. Such initiative bodes well for long-term growth.

GLW’s Stock Price Movement

The stock has gained 41.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 33.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GLW’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Corning currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Celestica Inc. CLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing a superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.