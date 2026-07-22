Is GLW Stock a Smart Investment Option Before Q2 Earnings Release?

Corning Incorporated GLW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $4.6 billion and 76 cents per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for GLW have decreased 0.31% to $3.18 for 2026 and increased 0.96% to $4.22 for 2027 over the past 60 days.

GLW Estimate Trend



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Earnings Surprise History

The advanced glass substrates producer has a solid trailing four-quarter earnings surprise history, having exceeded expectations on each occasion. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.41%, on average.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Corning for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. That is not the case here.



Corning currently has an ESP of -0.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factor Shaping Upcoming Results

Corning's Optical Communications business is expected to remain the primary growth engine in the second quarter. Growing investment in AI infrastructure will likely propel growth in this segment. Rising deployment of AI data centers is increasing demand for the company's optical fiber, cable and connectivity products.



Ongoing expansion of fiber broadband networks is another growth factor. Telecom carriers continue investing in fiber-to-the-home infrastructure to meet rising bandwidth requirements, creating strong demand for Corning's optical solutions.



The Solar business is expected to remain a major contributor. Demand for domestically manufactured solar products, including polysilicon, wafers and modules, remains healthy. Customers increasingly prefer U.S. made products and suppliers to increase reliability in their supply chain amid growing geopolitical volatility and trade uncertainty. Growing investment in advanced chip production and AI-related semiconductor capacity is supporting demand for the company's high-performance materials and optical technologies.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, net sales from the optical communications segment are pegged at $1.94 billion, up from $1.56 billion a year ago. Net sales from the automotive and Life Sciences vertical are pegged at $453.36 million and $315.35 million, respectively.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Corning has surged 191% compared with the industry’s growth of 251.2%. It has outperformed peers like Amphenol Corporation APH but lagged Ciena Corporation CIEN over this period. While Amphenol has gained 56.7%, Ciena has jumped 371.1%.



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Corning appears premium relative to the industry but is trading above its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 43.17 forward earnings, higher than 39.47 for the industry and higher than the stock’s mean of 31.88.



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Investment Consideration

Corning is positioning itself as a critical supplier to the AI ecosystem. An AI data center requires massive GPU clusters, high-speed optical interconnects, robust fiber networking infrastructure and advanced photonic solutions. Hyperscalers are rapidly expanding AI data centers, and this is directly boosting demand for Corning’s leading-edge optical fiber and connectivity products.



The company's Solar business has also emerged as an important growth engine. Its vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing platform, spanning polysilicon, wafers and solar modules, positions Corning to capitalize on growing demand for domestically produced solar components. Growing demand for specialty optical materials used in semiconductor manufacturing further diversifies its revenue base. Despite some weakness, demand for premium Corning’s Gorilla Glass products remains resilient. A diverse portfolio and strong focus on innovation enable it to maintain its competitive edge amid growing competition from other players, such as Amphenol and Ciena.



Corning's ongoing productivity initiatives are expected to remain a positive driver. Improved manufacturing efficiency, disciplined cost management and a more favorable product mix are expected to drive strong margin expansion.

End Note

Corning continues to strengthen its competitive position through innovation across optical connectivity, advanced glass and semiconductor applications. Expansion into high-growth markets, such as AI data center, solar, automotive and semiconductor, is a positive factor. Upward estimate revisions underscore growing confidence among investors regarding the stock's growth potential. Owing to these factors, Corning seems to be a good investment option at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.