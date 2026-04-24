GLW Stock Before Q1 Earnings: Is it a Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Corning Incorporated GLW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 28, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $4.27 billion and 70 cents per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for GLW have increased 1.94% to $3.15 for 2026 and increased 5.6% to $3.96 for 2027 over the past 60 days.

GLW Estimate Trend



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Earnings Surprise History

The advanced glass substrates producer has a solid trailing four-quarter earnings surprise history, having exceeded expectations on each occasion. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.41%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.86%.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Corning for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. That is exactly the case here.



Corning currently has an ESP of +0.58% with a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factor Shaping Upcoming Results

During the quarter, Corning inked a multi-year agreement with Meta Platforms. The deal is valued at $6 billion. Meta is set to utilize Corning’s leading-edge optical fiber, cable and connectivity products needed for high-speed AI data centers. It is expanding its North Carolina manufacturing facilities for this deal. This will boost Corning’s domestic supply chain and reduce exposure to geopolitical risks.



In the quarter under review, Corning introduced a series of AI innovations in fiber, cable and connectivity to cater to the growing requirements of AI data center networks. The new innovations include leading-edge multicore fiber solutions that deliver 4x capacity per fiber with 75% fewer connectors needed. 60% faster installation and 70% less cable bulk requirements reduce cost requirements. The company also introduced PRIZM TMT Ferrule, a contactless optical connection that effectively addresses and reduces the fragility issues with legacy fiber connections. Such innovative product launches and strategic collaboration with industry leaders will likely have a favorable impact on Corning’s first-quarter earnings.



Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues from the Optical Communications segment are expected to be $1.71 billion, indicating growth from $1.35 billion a year ago. Revenues from Display technologies are projected at $900.75 million, implying a decline from $905 million reported a year ago. Specialty Materials is expected to generate revenues of $520.7 million, up from $501 million a year ago.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Corning has surged 286.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 381.5%. It has outperformed peers like Amphenol Corporation APH but lagged Ciena Corporation CIEN over this period. While Amphenol has gained 97.6%, Ciena has jumped 702.4%.



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Corning appears attractive relative to the industry but is trading above its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 50.15 forward earnings, lower than 53.21 for the industry and higher than the stock’s mean of 28.95.



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Investment Considerations

Rapid buildout of AI-enabled data center infrastructure has become a major growth driver in Corning’s Optical Communication segment. The company has garnered solid market traction among hyperscaler customers. High bandwidth efficiency, optimized power consumption and reduced space usage are critical for AI workloads. Corning’s high-density fiber, cable and connectivity solutions effectively match these requirements. Moreover, a strong focus on innovation and portfolio expansion as per evolving market dynamics boosts Corning’s competitive edge against other competitors like Amphenol and Ciena.



Corning’s risk-sharing business model, which includes customer prepayments and stringent long-term customer commitments, reduces risk associated with fluctuating demand and capex. Such an approach bodes well for sustainable growth.



Diverse portfolio offerings are a major advantage for the company. Healthy adoption of Corning’s leading-edge cover materials in the consumer electronics vertical is expected to drive net sales growth in the Specialty Materials segment. The company is expanding its relationship with major OEMs such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, HP Inc., Dell, Google and several others. These factors bode well for sustainable growth.

End Note

The Optical Communications and the Specialty Materials segment are expected to be the primary growth drivers. Growing adoption of its advanced cover materials in premium flagship smartphones is a major tailwind. The company is also witnessing healthy traction in its U.S.-made solar product portfolio. Strong focus on innovation and product diversification is a positive factor. Upward estimate revisions underscore growing confidence among investors regarding the stock's growth potential. Owing to these factors, Corning seems to be a good investment option at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.