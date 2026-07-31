Is GLW Stock Attractive After Its AI Rally and Earnings Momentum?

Corning Incorporated GLW has become a clearer AI infrastructure story after another stronger-than-expected quarter. Growth in optical communications, improving cash flow and higher estimates support the bull case.



The harder question is valuation. GLW has already rallied sharply over the past year, leaving less room for missteps as the company ramps optical and solar capacity.

GLW’s Earnings Momentum Strengthens the Bull Case

Corning reported second-quarter 2026 core revenues of $4.74 billion, up 17% year over year, while core earnings rose 30% to 78 cents per share. Both figures topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with sales and earnings surprises of 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively.



The company has delivered at least eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth.



Management expects third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5 billion and core EPS of 85-89 cents, while the current fiscal-year earnings estimate has moved 1.7% higher over the past four weeks.

Corning’s Valuation Limits the Margin for Error

The stock’s premium is visible across several valuation measures. GLW trades at about 46.6X forward earnings, 6.9X trailing sales and 9.4X trailing book value, levels that already assume continued execution.



That matters after a major share-price move. GLW advanced 113.8% over the past year, although the stock fell 25.9% in the past three months. The pullback improves the entry debate, but it does not make the valuation inexpensive.

GLW’s Cash Flow and Margins Improve the Quality

Cash generation gives the growth story more support. Corning produced $1.72 billion in operating cash flow in the second quarter, up from $708 million a year earlier, and adjusted free cash flow reached $1.42 billion.



Margins also improved. Core operating margin expanded 190 basis points to 20.9%, while return on invested capital increased 180 basis points to 14.9%. Those gains matter as Corning funds capacity investments tied to Optical Communications and other growth platforms.

Corning’s Risks Keep the Setup From Looking Easy

AI demand creates opportunity, but it also raises customer concentration risk. Contract liabilities totaled $2.7 billion and included a $1 billion customer deposit tied to a long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement, improving visibility while increasing delivery and timing pressure.



Other risks remain. Consumer electronics and automotive demand can be cyclical, China-related tariffs and supply-chain uncertainty could pressure margins, and the Solar segment posted a $7 million quarterly loss as maintenance, equipment upgrades and a power transition added about $30 million in costs.

GLW’s Price Target Frames a Measured Upside Case

The $160 price target compares with the referenced share price of $135.22. That points to potential upside, but not enough to ignore valuation risk.



For that upside case to hold, Corning needs to keep converting AI optical demand into profitable growth and show that Solar can improve beginning in the third quarter. Continued margin expansion is central to justifying the stock’s premium.

Corning’s Scores Point to Selective Optimism

GLW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports a balanced stance rather than an aggressively bullish one. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA remains a relevant comparison because its AI infrastructure ecosystem is tied to demand for high-speed optical connectivity. Meta Platforms META is also relevant because its AI data-center ambitions directly align with Corning’s hyperscale optical opportunity.



The Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of B reflect stronger operating trends, while the Value Score of D shows limited valuation support. The VGM Score of B leaves GLW better suited to growth-oriented investors willing to underwrite execution risk than to deep-value buyers seeking a discounted stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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