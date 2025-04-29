$GLW stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GLW stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $194,750,953 of trading volume.

$GLW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GLW:

$GLW insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,844,114 .

. ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,640 shares for an estimated $5,186,309 .

. MARTIN J CURRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,200 shares for an estimated $2,890,983 .

. STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Controller) sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $1,170,744

EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 21,948 shares for an estimated $1,055,077

LEWIS A STEVERSON (EVP and CLAO) sold 16,079 shares for an estimated $774,240

JOHN P JR BAYNE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,876 shares for an estimated $677,678 .

. LI FANG (SVP, Corning Intl & NBD, Solar) sold 9,166 shares for an estimated $444,097

JOHN Z ZHANG (SVP&GM Glass Innov. & Asia) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $250,263

MICHAEL ALAN BELL sold 2,209 shares for an estimated $110,164

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 622 institutional investors add shares of $GLW stock to their portfolio, and 617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GLW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales.

on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GLW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GLW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLW forecast page.

$GLW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $60.0 on 01/30/2025

You can track data on $GLW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.