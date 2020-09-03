GLUU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Glu Mobile Inc (Symbol: GLUU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.53, changing hands as low as $7.29 per share. Glu Mobile Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLUU's low point in its 52 week range is $3.98 per share, with $10.8487 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.55.

