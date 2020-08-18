Glum BHP earnings dent FTSE 100; housebuilder Persimmon gains

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Aug 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday as lower oil prices and lacklustre earnings reports from miner BHP and outsourcer Capita sparked a round of profit-taking, while housebuilder Persimmon jumped after reinstating its dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.4%, with losses in financial, healthcare and consumer staples stocks pulling the index back from what had so far been its best month since April. O/R

Miner BHP Group BHPB.L was also among the biggest weights on the index, slipping 2.2% after reporting a lower-than-expected annual profit. The wider mining index .FTNMX1770 tumbled 0.8%, but was still among the handful of FTSE sub-indexes close to breaking even for the year.

Aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus has returned global equities close to record highs from a coronavirus-driven crash in March despite data still indicating a nascent rebound in the real economy, and analysts said they expect a "buy everything" rally to push major benchmarks even higher.

"There are two ways the market reacts to weak data," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"Either investors scale back on risk holdings on expectations of further contraction in company revenues, or they ramp up risk allocation in the hope the bad figures would give a boost to stimulus talks."

After China's central bank said on Monday it would pump more money into financial markets, investors are betting on another dose of fiscal stimulus from the U.S. government. MKTS/GLOB

In the UK, the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.1%, as a 9.4% plunge for outsourcer Capita Plc CPI.L after a first-half loss was offset by a jump in engineering and consultancy firm Wood Plc WG.L even as its posted a 20.6% fall in core earnings.

Retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L slid 2.5% after saying it planned to cut a further 7,000 jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.