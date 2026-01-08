GLUE Stock Up 45% on Positive Interim Data on Inflammation Drug

Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE jumped 45.41% following positive interim data from a phase-I study evaluating its immunology and inflammation pipeline candidate, MRT-8102. The candidate is a NEK7-directed molecular glue degrader (“MGD”), being developed for the treatment of inflammatory conditions driven by NLRP3, IL-1, and IL-6.

The phase I MRT-8102 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy volunteers and higher cardiovascular-risk subjects, designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic effects, including NEK7 degradation and reductions in inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (“CRP”).

Over the past year, GLUE’s shares have surged 288.7% compared with the industry’s 20.5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Points of Interim Study Results

Interim results demonstrated robust and consistent activity of MRT-8102 across all study cohorts. A total of 48 patients were enrolled in the single-dose cohorts, 40 patients in the multiple-dose cohorts, and 24 patients with higher cardiovascular-risk completed four weeks of treatment in part 3.

MRT-8102 achieved approximately 80–90% NEK7 degradation across all dose levels.

High-sensitivity CRP (hsCRP) level, a key inflammation marker, was reduced by 85% in the higher-risk group of patients after four weeks of dosing versus placebo, with nearly all patients reaching low-risk levels.

Treatment with MRT-8102 also lowered endogenous IL-6 below the cardiovascular risk threshold and strongly suppressed IL-1β secretion in patients with elevated CRP levels at baseline. In a small number of patients, the drug significantly reduced cerebrospinal fluid IL-6 levels, suggesting possible central nervous system activity.

The drug was well-tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile.

Monte Rosa’s Other Development Activities for 2026

Monte Rosa plans to report complete data from the GFORCE-1 study of MRT-8102 in patients with elevated cardiovascular risk in the first half of 2026, followed by the initiation of the phase II GFORCE-2 study in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease later in the year.

The company also expects partner Novartis to initiate multiple mid-stage studies of MRT-6160 in immune-related diseases in 2026.

Monte Rosa plans to present updated data from the ongoing phase I/II study of MRT-2359 at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in February 2026 and to initiate the MODeFIRe-1 phase II study of MRT-2359 in patients with solid tumors, including CRPC, later in the year.

Additionally, the company intends to submit IND applications in 2026 to the regulatory authority for next-generation NEK7-directed MGD and a CDK2 and/or cyclin E1-directed MGD, further expanding its inflammation and oncology pipeline.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

GLUE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amicus Therapeutics FOLD, CorMedix CRMD, and Indivior INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ 2026 earnings per share have declined from 67 cents to 65 cents. Shares of FOLD have increased 51.1% over the past year.

Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in one quarter and missed in the remaining three trailing quarters with the negative average surprise being 20.21%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 EPS estimates for CorMedix have risen from $2.49 to $2.88. Shares of CRMD have risen 3.3% over the past year.

CorMedix’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.04%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior’s 2026 earnings per share have risen to $2.85 from $2.60. Indivior stock has rallied 196.8% over the past year.

Indivior’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and were in line in the remaining quarter, with the average surprise being 68%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior PLC (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.