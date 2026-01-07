GLUE Hits New High On Positive Phase 1 Data For MRT-8102 In Cardiovascular Risk Participants

(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) today announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase 1 study of MRT-8102, a NEK7-directed molecular glue degrader in development for NLRP3/IL-1/IL-6 driven inflammatory diseases.

In subjects with elevated cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk, MRT-8120 demonstrated rapid and durable reductions in systemic inflammation. After four weeks of treatment, Part 3 C-reactive protein (CRP) levels were reduced by 85%, and 94% of study participants achieved CRP values below 2 mg/L, a threshold associated with reduced cardiovascular risk.

The Phase 1 study included single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, with doses ranging from 5 mg to 400 mg. Interim data showed deep and sustained NEK7 degradation across dose levels.

The safety profile was favorable, with adverse events limited to mild to moderate severity and no evidence of increased infection risk.

The ongoing GFORCE-1 study has now expanded to multiple dose levels to accelerate development in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). A readout is anticipated in the second half of 2026, with plans to initiate a Phase 2 ASCVD study thereafter.

Monte Rosa is advancing a portfolio of molecular glue degraders targeting previously undruggable proteins. MRT-8102 represents its lead program in cardiovascular and inflammatory disease, complementing oncology-focused candidates in earlier stages of development.

The company also plans to begin the MODeFIRe-1 Phase 2 study of MRT-2359 in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) in 2026 and present updated Phase 1/2 data at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in February 2026. The company also expects to submit an IND for a CDK2 and/or cyclin E1-directed molecular glue degrader later in 2026.

Monte Rosa ended September 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $438.6 million, which the company expects will fund operations into the second half of 2028.

When we alerted readers to GLUE on December 4, 2025, it was trading around $16.

GLUE has traded between $3.50 and $19.17 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $24.00, up 49.91%, touching a new 52-week high.

