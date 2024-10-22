GlucoTrack to Unveil Implantable Glucose Monitor at BioFuture

GlucoTrack ( (GCTK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Glucotrack, Inc., a medical technology company, is set to present its innovative continuous blood glucose monitor at the 2024 BioFuture Conference in New York City. This groundbreaking device, designed for individuals with diabetes, offers a long-term, implantable solution with a sensor lifespan of over two years. The conference will also cover cutting-edge topics like AI in healthcare and bioethical challenges, promising exciting insights for investors and industry enthusiasts. Attendees can look forward to an engaging exploration of the future of healthcare innovation.

