News & Insights

Stocks

GlucoTrack to Unveil Implantable Glucose Monitor at BioFuture

October 22, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GlucoTrack ( (GCTK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Glucotrack, Inc., a medical technology company, is set to present its innovative continuous blood glucose monitor at the 2024 BioFuture Conference in New York City. This groundbreaking device, designed for individuals with diabetes, offers a long-term, implantable solution with a sensor lifespan of over two years. The conference will also cover cutting-edge topics like AI in healthcare and bioethical challenges, promising exciting insights for investors and industry enthusiasts. Attendees can look forward to an engaging exploration of the future of healthcare innovation.

For detailed information about GCTK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.