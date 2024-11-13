GlucoTrack prices 7.2M shares at $1.39 in public offering

Glucotrack (GCTK) announced the launch of a “best efforts” public offering of approximately 7,195,000 shares of common stock with each share of common stock accompanied by a series A common warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.81 per share and a series B common warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.81 per share. The combined offering price of each share of common stock together with the accompanying series A and series B common warrants is $1.39, and the combined offering price of each pre-funded warrant together with the accompanying series A and series B common warrants is $1.389. The gross proceeds of the public offering are expected to be approximately $10 million before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about November 14, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the public offering.

