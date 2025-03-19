News & Insights

Glucotrack To Present First-In-Human Results Of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor At ATTD 2025

March 19, 2025 — 02:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Glucotrack, Inc. (GCTK), Wednesday, announced the results from its first-in-human trial of its continuous blood glucose monitoring or CBGM system, which will be presented at the 2025 International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes or ATTD.

The trial demonstrated the safety, feasibility, and promising performance of the CBGM system, highlighting its potential to provide continuous, real-time blood glucose monitoring without the need for on-body wearables.

The CBGM is an implantable device designed for three years of continuous monitoring, offering a more convenient and accurate alternative to traditional glucose monitoring methods that measure glucose from interstitial fluid.

Glucotrack's approach, which directly measures glucose from the blood, is expected to enhance the accuracy of glucose monitoring and represents a transformative advancement in diabetes care.

The company plans to further advance its clinical program with an upcoming chronic implant study.

The poster presentation at the ATTD conference will be titled "Early Feasibility Study to Evaluate an Intravascular Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor in Adults with Diabetes Mellitus."

Glucotrack's CBGM is currently an investigational device and is limited to investigational use under U.S. federal law.

Currently, GCTK is trading at $0.37 up by 3.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

