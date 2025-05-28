Glucotrack, Inc. Appoints Dr. Victoria E. Carr-Brendel to Board of Directors

Glucotrack, Inc. appoints Victoria E. Carr-Brendel, PhD, to its Board, enhancing expertise in diabetes technology development.

Glucotrack, Inc., a medical device company specializing in diabetes technology, announced the election of Dr. Victoria E. Carr-Brendel to its Board of Directors effective May 22, 2025. Dr. Carr-Brendel brings extensive experience in the medical devices sector, having previously held significant leadership roles in companies such as Sonova Group and JenaValve Technology. Her expertise in implantable technologies is expected to be valuable as Glucotrack develops its continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) system, which offers a long-term, implantable solution for accurate glucose monitoring without the need for a wearable device. Glucotrack's CBGM technology is currently under investigation and aims to improve diabetes management through real-time blood glucose monitoring.

Dr. Victoria E. Carr-Brendel's election to the Board of Directors brings significant expertise in medical devices and leadership experience, which could enhance Glucotrack's strategic direction and clinical development.

The announcement emphasizes Glucotrack's commitment to advancing its innovative continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) technology, highlighting its potential to address critical needs in diabetes management.

The long-term implantable nature of Glucotrack's CBGM, which offers continuous monitoring without a wearable component, positions the company uniquely in the diabetes technology market.

The appointment of Dr. Carr-Brendel to the Board of Directors may raise concerns about the company's leadership diversity and the balance of expertise on the board, given the historical underrepresentation of women in such roles in the medical device industry.



The press release emphasizes the investigational nature of Glucotrack’s Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor, indicating that it is not yet fully developed or commercially available, which could lead to skepticism regarding the company's future revenue generation capabilities.



Inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements and cautionary language about uncertainties and potential risks could create uncertainty among investors concerning the company's future performance and market viability.

Who is Victoria E. Carr-Brendel, PhD?

Victoria E. Carr-Brendel, PhD, is a new member of Glucotrack's Board of Directors, elected on May 22, 2025.

What is Glucotrack's focus area?

Glucotrack is focused on developing novel technologies for blood glucose monitoring in people with diabetes.

What is the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CBGM) system?

The CBGM is a long-term implantable device that accurately measures blood glucose levels for up to three years.

How does the CBGM differ from traditional glucose monitoring systems?

The CBGM measures glucose directly from blood, providing real-time readings without the lag of interstitial measurements.

Where can I find more information about Glucotrack's technologies?

More information is available on Glucotrack's official website at http://www.glucotrack.com.

RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK), a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, announced today that Victoria E. Carr-Brendel, PhD, was elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 22, 2025.





“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Carr-Brendel to Glucotrack’s Board of Directors,” said Paul V. Goode, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack. “With her exceptional leadership in medical devices and deep expertise in implantable technologies, she will be an invaluable addition to the Board as we advance our continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) technology through clinical development and move closer to commercialization.”





Dr. Carr-Brendel currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) since January 2023 and previously served from 2018 to 2024 as President and Group Vice President of Cochlear Implants at Sonova Group. Prior to that, she served as Chief Executive Officer of JenaValve Technology, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve repair systems for patients suffering from severe aortic valve disease. Previously, Dr. Carr-Brendel held various leadership roles at Boston Scientific, including overseeing the acquisition of Bayer’s interventional radiology division in 2014. She started her career as a scientist in R&D with roles at Dexcom and Baxter Healthcare, amassing over forty patents and taking on increasingly senior business and management roles. She holds a BA in Biology from Monmouth College, an MS in Microbiology from Iowa State University, and a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Illinois at Chicago.





“I am honored to be joining Glucotrack’s Board of Directors at this pivotal time in the company’s development,” said Victoria E. Carr-Brendel, PhD. “The innovative CBGM has tremendous potential to address significant unmet needs for people with diabetes and enhance automated insulin delivery. I look forward to contributing to the Company as it works to achieve its strategic and clinical milestones.”





Glucotrack’s CBGM is a long-term implantable system with no wearable component, designed for up to three years of continuous, accurate blood glucose monitoring, offering a more convenient and less intrusive glucose monitoring solution. The CBGM measures glucose directly from blood, unlike traditional continuous glucose monitoring systems which measure glucose from interstitial fluid. Thus, it aims to provide real-time readings without the lag time typically associated with interstitial glucose measurements.





The Glucotrack Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.





For more information about Glucotrack’s CBGM technology, visit



glucotrack.com



. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.







About Glucotrack, Inc.







Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.





Glucotrack’s CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit





http://www.glucotrack.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack’s future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025.







Contacts:







Investor Relations:







investors@glucotrack.com







Media:







GlucotrackPR@icrinc.com





