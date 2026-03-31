Glucotrack FY25 Net Loss Narrows; Plans To Submit An IDE For CBGM In Q2 2026

(RTTNews) - Glucotrack, Inc. (GCTK), a medical technology company, reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting a narrower net loss. In addition, the firm provided a corporate update.

Company profile

GlucoTrack focuses on developing an implantable continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM) for people with diabetes in the United States.

The company develops the GlucoTrack, a non-invasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain blood glucose level readings without pain via a small sensor clipped to the earlobe.

GlucoTrack is also developing the GlucoTrack CBGM, a long-term implantable blood-based CBGM for use by Type 1 diabetes patients and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes patients.

Full year 2025 Results

Net loss for the year shrank to $19.4 million from $22.6 million in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, the firm had $5.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and it expects this to be sufficient to fund its 2026 operating plan by the end of Spring, allowing for its IDE submission and the initiation of U.S. human clinical trials in 2026.

Anticipated Milestones

GlucoTrack initiated a long-term, multicenter feasibility study in Australia to evaluate the performance and safety of the CBGM product. Based on early product learnings and certain patient health conditions that may impact the study, the firm identified product improvements.

Following that, the firm is expediting discussions with the FDA regarding the planned U.S. clinical trial program.

GlucoTrack plans to file an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to the FDA in the second quarter of 2026 and to initiate a human clinical feasibility study of the CBGM product in the second half of 2026, subject to current agency response timelines.

In addition, the firm plans to gain insight from patients living with diabetes on current management challenges and to get feedback on Glucotrack's product development and commercialisation strategies through additional patient advisory board meetings.

"We entered 2026 with strong momentum and a reinforced balance sheet, positioning the company to execute on important development and regulatory milestones," said Paul V. Goode, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack.

GCTK has traded between $0.65 and $17.4 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.75, down 23.57%.

In the overnight market, GCTK is down 2.22% to $0.74.

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