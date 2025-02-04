Glucotrack Completes First Human Trial For Implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor

(RTTNews) - Glucotrack, Inc. (GCTK), a medical technology company focused on innovative diabetes solutions, on Tuesday announced the successful completion of its first in-human clinical study for its Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor or CBGM.

This milestone study, which aimed to evaluate the safety of the implant, use, and removal of the CBGM sensor lead, confirms the potential of this novel technology.

The prospective study was conducted with six participants diagnosed with diabetes, requiring intensive insulin therapy.

The study focused on a short-term, four-day period and demonstrated the successful placement of the CBGM sensor lead, which was inserted into the subclavian vein.

It met its primary endpoint with no serious procedure- or device-related adverse events, further validating the safety of the system. Although the study was not designed to assess sensor accuracy, the system performed as expected, showing similar results to previous animal studies, the company noted.

The CBGM sensor lead functioned well, and all procedures—sensor placement and removal—were successfully performed by interventional cardiologists.

The study confirmed the positive safety profile of the CBGM system in real-world human use. This innovative CBGM system, designed for continuous, accurate glucose monitoring over three years without any on-body external component, offers a more convenient and less intrusive alternative to traditional glucose monitoring methods.

Looking ahead, Glucotrack plans to continue development through longer-term clinical trials and is moving forward with plans for commercialization, aiming to provide a long-term solution for people with diabetes.

GCTK closed Monday 's (FEB.03 2025) trading at $0.05 down by 10.94%.

