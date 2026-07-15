Glucotrack And Lokahi Therapeutics Complete Strategic Business Combination; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Glucotrack, Inc. (GCTK), a medical technology company developing a fully implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) system for people with diabetes, has announced the completion of its strategic business combination with Lokahi Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical platform company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and advancing therapeutic assets.

The combined organisation integrates Lokahi's dual-engine model, which is its late-stage clinical development program and AI-driven asset sourcing and advancement platform, with Glucotrack's existing technology infrastructure to create a scalable, repeatable framework.

On closure, Lokahi Therapeutics securityholders received a combination of Glucotrack common stock and convertible preferred stock.

Upon receipt of approvals, the preferred stock is expected to convert into common equity, resulting in Lokahi Therapeutics securityholders holding approximately 90% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

As per the terms of the transaction, Lokahi Therapeutics becomes the operating and controlling business of the combined company, leveraging Glucotrack's public market platform to support long-term growth and access to capital.

The transaction is supported by a planned private placement financing to bolster the combined company's capital position and near-term execution.

Notably, Glucotrack's CBGM business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the combined company, with its operations, assets, and capital structure maintained separately.

Erik Emerson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Goode will serve as Chief Technical Officer of the combined company.

GCTK has traded between $0.29 and $14.14 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $0.53.

GCTK is currently up 5.18% at $0.55.

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