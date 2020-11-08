Glu Mobile Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$147m, some 7.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.07, 517% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:GLUU Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Glu Mobile are now predicting revenues of US$581.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 596% to US$0.33. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$581.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.22 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the considerable lift to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$11.31, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Glu Mobile analyst has a price target of US$13.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Glu Mobile's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 14%, compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Compare this to the 149 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Glu Mobile is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Glu Mobile's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$11.31, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Glu Mobile going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Glu Mobile , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

