Glu Mobile (GLUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Glu Mobile (GLUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.53, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile game maker had gained 23.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

GLUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GLUU to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $111.27 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $408.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +232.5% and +6.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GLUU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GLUU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note GLUU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.62.

Meanwhile, GLUU's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.