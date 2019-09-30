GLT Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/19, PH Glatfelter Co (Symbol: GLT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 11/1/19. As a percentage of GLT's recent stock price of $15.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of PH Glatfelter Co to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when GLT shares open for trading on 10/2/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.36 per share, with $19.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.50.

In Monday trading, PH Glatfelter Co shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.