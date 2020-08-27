GLPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.09, changing hands as high as $37.99 per share. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.04 per share, with $50.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.76.

