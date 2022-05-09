GLPG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Galapagos NV (Symbol: GLPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.86, changing hands as low as $57.37 per share. Galapagos NV shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.41 per share, with $81.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.28.

